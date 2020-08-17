DODGE CITY—The Kansas Department for Children and Families is continuing to operate non-congregate housing facilities across the state to host individuals who continue to work in, are exposed to or are actively living in congregate settings with people who are COVID-19 positive, exposed or at high risk.

Currently, the La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham is serving as a non-congregate shelter.

DCF currently manages sites in Dodge City, Emporia, Gardner, Leavenworth, Liberal and Manhattan. The facilities in Garden City and Junction City have since shut down and have been deep cleaned as they are no longer serving a need in those communities as non-congregate housing facilities.

These shelters are established to reduce exposure and prevent the spread of the virus, while maintaining operations within critical and essential businesses or services. They provide free housing, three meals a day, free laundry and regular deep cleaning.

A request for non-congregate shelter may be made to the state by a county emergency manager, or the local or state health officer may make a recommendation for a non-congregate shelter if an identified need exists.

The first non-congregate shelters were opened in April, and more were added as counties reached out for support. Each site will remain open per the duration of need in the community.

Additional sites may be opened as counties continue to address the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

For more information on non-congregate sites or the site at La Quinta Inn and Suites, contact Veronica Romero at 620-253-3915.

If someone needs shelter outside their home, they may contact the Ford County Health Department at 620-227-4545.