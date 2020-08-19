The Cosmosphere, a Smithsonian-affiliated science center and space museum in Hutchinson, is decreasing its hours of operation beginning in September.

The museum will be open on Labor Day, Sept. 7; however, following the holiday, the Cosmosphere will no longer be open for business on Mondays or Tuesdays. The facility will be closed on Sept. 8.

Beginning Sept. 8, Cosmosphere hours of operation will be:

Wednesday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jim Remar, the Cosmosphere’s president and CEO, said the change comes as the museum tries to respond to financial impacts and decreased visitors due to the COVID pandemic.

"The decision to close the building a few days a week was made in effort to alleviate financial strain during the difficult environment we are currently operating in," Remar said.