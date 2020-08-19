Misinformation being spread on social media appears aimed at inciting a volatile "us versus them" atmosphere for next week’s Topeka City Council meeting focusing on police reform, Mayor Michelle De La Isla and Councilman Mike Padilla said Tuesday.

The topic has been polarizing, De La Isla acknowledged at that evening’s city council meeting.

"It absolutely breaks my heart that our community has found itself so divided over these issues," she said.

The mayor asked at an afternoon news conference Tuesday that residents avoid feeding into the rhetoric being fueled online and resist taking a hard-line stance for or against police officers.

"As a community, I want to call to our better angels to remind all of us it is often way too easy to choose a side," she said. "And I’m asking every one of you to not choose a side. I’m asking you to choose to be Topekans. I’m asking you to choose to lean in, and to learn."

City manager Brent Trout, Police Chief Bill Cochran and City Councilwoman Hannah Naeger joined De La Isla and Padilla for Tuesday’s news conference held in front of City Hall to discuss plans for a special meeting of the council De La Isla has called to take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

"Now more than ever, we must come together," De La Isla said. "Our community has seen the rise in tensions in our city and across the nation with regards to police and community relations. And the city of Topeka has never cowered with regards to having such conversations."

De La Isla said city officials have been asked if they are "defunding" the police department.

"Unequivocally, I will say we are not defunding the police department," she said. "Furthermore, if you take a look at the last meeting that we had of the council last Tuesday, we added an additional $20,000 – while we had a budget in which we cut several departments – to make sure that the police department was able to have resources from Valeo (Behavioral Health Care)."

Padilla, who was a law enforcement officer more than 45 years, said he’d seen false statements on social media, including Facebook, alleging Topeka had defunded its police department.

"It’s alleged that we’ve already taken action, that we’ve already reduced the capabilities of our police department, that we’ve taken away money for funding of equipment, that we’ve been meeting behind closed doors," he said. "None of that is true. Whoever is putting that out is telling you lies."

Padilla and De La Isla voiced dismay that Topeka was being portrayed as having the same types of problems that have plagued law enforcement on a national level.

"Don’t take the word of a group of people who seem to have set upon themselves to bring the national problems to our community," Padilla said. "We don’t have national problems in our community. We do have issues."

Police reform was also discussed by De La Isla, Padilla and other city council members at Tuesday evening’s council meeting.

Having a conversation about potentially changing police policies to better serve this community does not mean demonizing the police department, De La Isla said.

She asked that Topekans approach next week’s council meeting "from a perspective of love and respect."

This community is defined by its residents’ ability, when they disagree, to discuss their concerns in a civil manner "so they can understand their issues and move forward together," De La Isla said.

Trout said council members plan at next week’s meeting to:

•Consider establishing a committee or task force to study the possibility of putting in place a citizen review board for the police department.

•Consider a proposal that would ban the use of chokeholds here. That would codify a policy the police department already has in place, Trout said.

•Consider approving a "best practices" resolution, which would codifying best practices policies the Topeka department already has in place.

That measure had initially been described as an "8 Can’t Wait" proposal, which made reference to a nationwide campaign encouraging police departments to institute eight specific policies aimed at curtailing police violence.

De La Isla said "there was concern about marrying a national agenda to the things we were already doing," so the document was renamed "Best Practices."

The three action items on next week’s agenda won’t necessarily be acted upon that evening, Trout said.

He said the mayor and council also plan to:

•Take no action after hearing a recap of things that have happened over the past few years regarding the Topeka Police Department and the community.

•Take no action after talking about qualified immunity, which shields government officials from liability for civil damages if their conduct doesn’t violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights.

•Take no action after talking about the Kansas Public Employer Employee Relations Act and how it relates to contracts that apply to public employees, including police officers.

Citizens who speak at next week’s meeting will receive four minutes at the microphone, Trout said.

Plans call for that meeting to end at 10 p.m., he added.