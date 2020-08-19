As of Aug. 13, the USDA reports just 15 cases of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus. However, the virus has reached both Harvey and Johnson counties for the first time.

Kansas had the highest reported cases of VSV this year, with 196 cases. Most animals have recovered and are off quarantine, but ranchers must continue to be vigilant with regard to insects and avoid pools of dormant water where they congregate.

VSV-affected states during the 2020 outbreak include Arkansas, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Since Aug. 6, there were 17 new VSV-affected premises identified in three states. Kansas has five new premises reported, including the newly reported Harvey and Johnson counties, as well as Labette, Montgomery and Sedgwick counties. All animals infected are equine. Cases continue in Butler, Cherokee, Coffey, Labette, Miami, Montgomery, Morris, Neosho and Sedgwick counties.

Since the start of the outbreak, 318 VSV-affected premises nationwide were identified. Of these, 306 were equine species only.

Since June, Kansas identified 196 affected premises in 26 counties (Allen, Bourbon, Butler, Chase, Cherokee, Coffey, Cowley, Crawford, Elk, Franklin, Greenwood, Harvey, Johnson, Labette, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Miami, Montgomery, Morris, Neosho, Riley, Sedgwick, Sumner, Wilson and Woodson counties) Eleven premises had clinically affected cattle. The cattle infected were in Butler, Cowley, Marion and Montgomery counties. Forty-two premises remain under VSV quarantine in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.