A calendar of activities has been released for what is being called Lovingworth: A Community that Cares.

Lovingworth will offer a series of community activities throughout September in the city of Leavenworth.

Lovingworth is replacing the city’s Camp Leavenworth festival, which was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Activities will begin Sept. 1. Activities will be set up along the pathway of Landing Park throughout the month. The activities along the pathway will include silly walks and dances as well as hopscotch, according to the Lovingworth section of the Camp Leavenworth website.

A month-long passport program also will begin Sept. 1.

Leavenworth residents will receive passport booklets in the mail. The booklets will list a number of local businesses. Each person who visits at least 15 of the businesses by Sept. 30 will be eligible to receive a free Lovingworth merchandise item.

A Love Your Neighbor Day event is planned for Sept. 8. Leavenworth residents will be encouraged to do things to show their love for fellow members of the community. And residents will be invited to share information about their observances of the event on social media using #Lovingworth, according to the Lovingworth section of the Camp Leavenworth website.

A sidewalk chalk art contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at Landing Park. The event is free but participants will need to register.

People can register for this activity and other events by visiting the Lovingworth section of campleavenworth.com

The calendar of events and more information about individual activities also can be found on the website.

On Sept. 11, residents will be encouraged to participate in a dinner and date night in their own driveways. Residents will again be encouraged to share information about their experiences on social media.

A Yoga in the Park event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 12 at Landing Park. The event is free but registration is required.

A S'mores Night event is planned for 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Landing Park. The event is free, but people will need to register for specific time slots.

During the S'mores Night event, people can pick up free T-shirt kits for a children’s T-shirt coloring activity. Registration is required.

A camp at home event is planned for Sept. 18. People will be encouraged to share information about their home camping experiences on social media.

A drive-in movie event is planned for Sept. 19 at 10th Avenue Park. The movie "Kung Fu Panda" will be screened at 5:30 p.m. "Jurassic Park" will be screened at 8:30 p.m. Both movies will be free. But registration for each movie is required.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR