The first day of school is a ritual for anxious students getting ready to back to school, and at Jay Shideler Elementary, the school typically hosts a ceremony for kindergartners and their parents to help ease any first-day jitters they might have.

With not much else typical this year, though, the school can’t host its usual first-day celebration, and parents are even barred from walking their children into the school. Glynis Kickhaefer, school counselor for the elementary, said that’s likely to add some extra anxiety for all involved.

But with smart planning and preparation on both teachers’ and parents’ parts, Kickhaefer said, going back to school doesn’t have to be a stressful affair — at least no more so than usual.

"This is going to be the first time in the history of ever that kids have been out of school for almost six months," she said. "The best thing parents can do is get their kids ready."

After nearly six full months out of school, several Shawnee County area school districts like Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437 are returning to some form of in-person operations this week.

Kickhaefer and Hanna Kemble, school counselors for USD 437, spoke with The Topeka Capital-Journal about how parents can work with their children to get through any stress, anxiety or nerves students — and parents themselves — might have.

How has the pandemic affected students mentally?

That varies a lot between students.

"It’s one of those things that ebbs and flows," Kemble said. "Some kids will have great days, and some will have bad days. Some kids really thrived in this virtual environment, while others really struggled.

"Part of it, too, is that when you don’t see your friends and that routine and structure is taken away, that does create some stress and anxiety," she added. "I think we’re all feeling those things, but it’s going to differ child from child."

Children also rely heavily on nonverbal communication, and the pandemic’s effect on communication and personal space has likely taken a toll on how younger kids feel about the situation. Kickhaefer joked she’ll probably have to "wear a straitjacket" to keep from hugging students.

"We forget that we look at smiles," Kickhaefer said. "Gestures are so big, and now everything is with our words. It’s hard to tell now when somebody is smiling."

With that in mind, teachers and parents should do what they can to make the situation "readable" to students, especially kindergartners, Kemble said.

The best thing for students, though, might be for adults to model positivity and reassuring behavior for their children. Kemble said that her experiences this summer working as a volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club showed that while students may be relatively anxious when returning to public settings, after the first few days, they tend to relax.

"Kids are so resilient," she said. "They’re bouncy balls. They bounce back, and they grow, so I do think that sure, there is probably some stress and anxiety going on, but once we get over those first couple of days, I think it’s going to become normal, and it’s going to become their routine."

After months outside of school, it could take as many as three weeks for children to readjust to their new school routines. The counselors suggested parents ease their kids back into the swing of things by taking a proactive approach ahead of the first day of school. Activities like driving by the school, or practicing safeguards, like wearing masks or social distancing, at home can help get kids into the right mindset.

Some schools have also recorded videos to walk students through what the school day will look like, including new routines like arriving at the schools each morning and having their temperatures checked. Kemble said watching those videos can really "take the mystery out" of the unknown. If videos like that aren’t available, though, parents can still go over those procedures by reading through them with their children.

What signs of stress or anxiety should parents look for in their children?

Most of those signs will mirror regular first-day-of-school nerves, the counselors said. Stomach and tummy aches are signs of stress, and things like changes in behavior, like clinginess, or sleep patterns will be key indicators that a child might feel uneasy.

Anxious students might also start asking a lot of questions about what their routines will look like.

"(If they’re) asking a lot of those kinds of questions, they’re nervous," Kemble said. "You know, we just kind of brush that off as, ‘oh, you’re fine,’ or ‘yes, you have to wear a mask,’ but if they’re asking constantly, then that’s nervous, anxious and stress."

At school, teachers will have to be more cautious and attentive to student needs, as well, since they won’t be able to send students to the nurse as easily.

People often mirror the stress and anxiety of those around them, and parents can inadvertently spike stress in their children if they’re experiencing it themselves, Kickhaefer said. Adults should make time to care for themselves, even if it’s just for a few minutes every day.

""Now more than ever, it’s important to fake it ‘til you make it," she said. "I think we’re all a little nervous and stressed about things, but trying to be as positive as possible and modeling it (will be key)."

"We can’t pour from an empty cup," Kemble said. "We can’t give to our families and our students if we’re burnt out, so it’s really important that we take care of ourselves as much as we’re taking care of others. If we’re in a not great place, it shows, and kids pick up on that so fast."

Is there anything parents should avoid in talking with their children about the pandemic and going back to school?

Watch what you say, the counselors said, to avoid adding extra fear in what might already be a frightening situation for children. For example, parents should avoid telling their children to wear their masks or they’ll get themselves or others sick. Statements like that could lead children to feel responsible or guilty if they or someone around them gets sick with COVID-19.

"You know, it’s a pandemic, and we want to make sure that we don’t put a lot of pressure on kids," Kemble said.

Rather, parents can focus on things that are in a child’s control, and what they should do rather than what they shouldn’t, the counselors said.

"They will have questions, and answer them to the best of your ability, and that is what developmentally is best appropriate," Kemble said. "You know your child better than anyone else in the world, so if you know something is going to make things worse, then don’t do it.

"But keep things real, because they’re going to hear from other kids, they’re going to see things on the news," she added. "They’re so in tune with their technology, as well, and they’re going to know that these things are happening. They will have questions, but just take that time to listen to them."

Teachers and parents alike will have to focus on building school community this year, especially for children who might be in completely remote learning environments. But by doing so, they’ll teach children to practice social distancing safeguards out of respect for their fellow students, the counselors said.

Overall, Kemble and Kickhaefer encourage everyone to allow themselves and those around them grace in a time when answers are in short supply.

"We have to go slow before we can go fast, and we have to take things at a much slower pace than ever before," Kemble said. "We can’t fix what has happened, but we can all work together to make it better. We’re trying to be part of the solution, and not part of the problem."

Listen to the full interview online in our first episode of Teaching Topeka, The Capital-Journal’s new podcast series exploring education topics in the area.