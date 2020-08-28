The Hutchinson Trinity Catholic football team returns nine starters on offense and 10 on defense as the Celtics are hoping to improve off last year’s 4-5 record.

Trinity was without a returning starter heading into the 2019 season, but the inexperience of last year will turn into experience this season.

"With four full years of Zero Hour under our belt, the overall strength of the football program is getting where it needs to be," seventh-year head coach Jordan Bell said. "The Trinity Catholic football team did a tremendous job with off-season workouts held virtually during the end of the school year and have shown great numbers this summer in the weight room on off-season activities."

Four offensive linemen return for the Celtics: Abraham Baca, Angel Faudoa, Miles Friday, and Keaton Pedigo. They will pave the way for sophomore running back Walt Gray, who rushed for 774 yards and scored 12 touchdowns last season as a freshman.

Senior Lucas Hammeke is back at quarterback. He threw for three touchdowns and 151 yards before a season-ending injury prevented him from playing most of the season.

His top target will be receiver Landon Gray, who caught 14 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Miles Friday returns as the team’s top tackler after he recorded 88 last season. Walt Gray was second on the team in tackles with 60, while Landon Gray returns after recording a team-high two interceptions.

Pedigo will be the leader on the defensive line after registering two sacks last season. In total, the Celtics return three senior defensive linemen and three senior linebackers in what should be a strong front seven.

"Overall numbers on the football team are back on the rise," Bell said. "Continued development of underclassmen will remain a priority to sustain the success of the football program in future years."

The Celtics will face a challenging schedule in 2020 that includes six teams that made the playoffs last season: Inman, Chaparral, Belle Plaine, Marion, Sterling and Hillsboro.

Trinity opens the season on Sept. 4 at home against Inman.