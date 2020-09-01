A man was arrested after he allegedly led deputies on a vehicle pursuit that started in Leavenworth and crossed into two other counties, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect allegedly led authorities on the pursuit while driving a truck with a flat tire.

The pursuit began at 10:57 p.m. Sunday in the area of 22nd and Ottawa streets.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the driver of a 2001 Ford F-250 because the vehicle had been reported stolen in Atchison County, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Early in the pursuit, deputies used a tire deflation device, which caused one of the truck’s front driver-side tire to go flat. The suspect allegedly continued to drive with the flat tire. The truck crossed the Centennial Bridge from Leavenworth into Platte County, Missouri.

Trash bags reportedly had been piled in the truck. Bags flew from the truck, landing on the roadway, during the pursuit.

Once in Platte County, the suspect reportedly turned onto the Missouri 45 Spur and then onto Missouri 45 Highway. The suspect allegedly drove onto Interstate 435 and crossed back into Kansas, entering Wyandotte County, according to Sherley.

The suspect reportedly exited the interstate at Parallel Parkway. The truck came to a stop in the area of Parallel and 106th Street in Wyandotte County.

The driver, a 46-year-old Atchison County man, was arrested for allegations of possession of stolen property, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officers, failing to yield, failing to obey a traffic control device, speeding and failing to secure a load on a vehicle.

He was taken to the Leavenworth County Jail, according to Sherley.

Authorities interviewed a 41-year-old Easton woman who had been a passenger in the truck. She then was released.

