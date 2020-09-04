What appeared to be an iceberg jutting out of the Kansas Wesleyan University fountain snared attention Friday morning as people drove to work and school.

Maintenance workers were called in early as foam, possibly from soap, bubbled into a white mound more than 16 feet tall, 35 feet long and 20 feet wide in a water feature in front of Pioneer Hall.

"It’s a whole bunch of bubbles," said Cindy Sheaffer, a sophomore from Oberlin, walking past after her Coyote cross country practice.

"Looks like somebody had some fun last night," said Stephan Brown, who walked to the campus to take some pictures. He lives near the Pizza Hut on Santa Fe Avenue, about a block to the north.

The big white mound was visible from Claflin Street, which runs past the KWU campus, and captured the imagination of Tonlay In, 10, a fifth-grader at St. Mary’s Grade School. She was riding with her mother, Zulema In, to a nearby doughnut shop before reporting to school. Tonlay was immediately dazzled by the foam. They parked and walked through the main entrance to take a closer look.

"I want to jump in it," Tonlay said as she frolicked in the mess.

KWU maintenance worker, Bill Austin, said the bubbles smelled a bit like soap.

"Hope it doesn’t kill the grass," Austin’s co-worker Jeff Hertel said while sprinkling the foam with water.

"It’s going to cost an awful lot of money to clean this up again," he said as hunks of foam rolled down, resembling footage of a polar ice melt. Staff members were on the job before 6 a.m., first shutting off the fountain pump.

"Somebody dumped something in it last fall," Hertel said.

Brown viewed the apparent prank as part of college life.

"I think that’s all in good fun," he said. "There’s definitely worse things they could do."

Coyote Nation wasn’t the lone suds victim.

A fountain at Bethany College in Lindsborg was soap-bombed roughly a week ago — it reportedly happens every year — and there was another incident farther south.

The soaping at KWU wasn’t written off as all in fun, according to a statement from Brad Salois, the school’s director of marketing and communications.

"While this may seem like a harmless, humor-filled incident, it does create extra work for our plant operations staff. Several fountains in the region, stretching from Wichita to Salina, have been hit with soap in recent days, so we suspect this is part of some sort of coordinated, regional prank," Salois said. "We will continue to be observant to goings-on around campus, and we certainly hope that the individuals involved have found other, more productive uses for their extra soap."