Bill Farthing, 48, El Dorado, passed away on September 4, 2020 in Wichita.

William "Bill" Farthing’s life began on March 23, 1972 in El Dorado, the son of Ronnie and Karen (Van Fleet) Farthing.

Bill had an industrious spirit and was a hard worker. He worked for Spirit Aero Systems as a HVAC technician. Bill was united in marriage to Donna Call on March 20, 1993 in El Dorado. In Bill’s spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Bill had a passion for classic cars and was an avid Star Wars fan. Bill’s wife and son were very important to him and family was always Bill’s main focus.

His loving family includes his wife, Donna of El Dorado; son Tristan Farthing of El Dorado; parents Ronnie and Karen Farthing of El Dorado; siblings Brian (Katherine) Farthing of Daphne, AL and Adam (Ashley) Farthing of El Dorado; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws; as well as a host of friends that will miss Bill dearly.

Bill He is preceded in death by his two sons Aaron and Ray Farthing and his grandparents.

Friends may gather with the family from 2-5 on Sunday, September 13 at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home. Bill’s funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home at 1pm. Bill will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Bill at www.kirbymorrisfuneralhome.com