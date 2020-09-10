EL DORADO — USD 490 superintendent Teresa Tosh was named one of Wichita Business Journal’s Women Who Lead in Education last week.

The honor recognizes local educators for their career accomplishments and contributions to the success of other women. Community members can nominate an outstanding female educator who also meets the following criteria: leadership status in their organization, longevity in their career field, and living and working in the Wichita area.

Tosh describes her leadership style as eclectic. She tries to demonstrate servant leadership and transformative skills but says that building relationships is a key component of her leadership strategy.

"It isn’t as much about the leadership style as it is about valuing the people you serve," Tosh said. "It’s about letting them know that you believe in them and trust them to do great things for your students and your school."

During her 25 years in education, Tosh has taught English Language Arts at the secondary level, taught special education classes, served as a special education teaching specialist and as an elementary curriculum director, and was an assistant superintendent of learning services before becoming the USD 490 superintendent. She says her former teachers were her greatest inspiration for pursuing a career in education.

"They say the greatest form of flattery is imitation," Tosh said. "And I wanted to be just like them."

Tosh says what she enjoys most about her current role as superintendent is the people she works with. She enjoys seeing the students learn and grow and watching the staff support and engage students in the learning process.

"Sometimes, I just pause and look around, feeling truly blessed and grateful to be working alongside some of the very best in this business," Tosh said.

There were only 21 educators from K-12 and post-secondary education facilities chosen for the 2020 Women Who Lead in Education.