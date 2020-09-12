Besides Hutchinson’s Petron Plus, two other businesses with locations in The News coverage area are among the five finalists for the 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award.

Dragon-Line

Dragon-Line is a patented mobile drip irrigation system created in 2015 by Ulysses-based entrepreneur Monty Teeter.

Teeter, founder and CEO of Teeter Irrigation Inc., created the product by marrying a drip line to a center pivot irrigation system. The specialized tubing, manufactured by Netafim, is attached to the pivot and dragged along the ground, thus the name Dragon-Line.

The system can reduce the use of irrigation water by 20% to 50%. By applying water directly to the soil and not on the plant, the system eliminates evaporation from the canopy, leaf burn from water and mineral precipitants, plant shock from sudden temperature changes, and reduces the potential for disease to the plant, according to a story from The News published when the product was introduced.

"Dragon-Line's game-changing, revolutionary irrigation system has been recognized around the world," the news release announcing the finalists stated.

The Dragon-Line systems are adaptable to both low- and high-profile crops in any row spacing and can be used on almost any pivot or lateral move irrigation systems.

Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals is headquartered in Overland Park, but the international company operates the salt plant in Lyons.

The plant, which has been producing salt since the early 1900s and was formerly North American Salt, is one of four mechanical evaporative salt plants operated by the company around the world. It manufactures salt used for water conditioning products to help combat the effects of hard water throughout North America. Additionally, the Lyons plant produces and packages bulk food-grade salt and salt for agriculture uses, according to the company’s website.

Besides salt, Compass Minerals produces plant nutrients and magnesium chloride for distribution in 20-plus countries globally. Its products serve a variety of applications in industrial, agricultural, commercial, and consumer markets.

Others

The other finalists were Creekstone Farms Premium Beef in Arkansas City and Kice Industries, a Wichita company that develops products for food, milling, oil seed, plastic and wood-processing facilities.

The Governor’s Exporter of the Year award, created in 1989, recognizes Kansas companies committed to expanding sales in international markets and showcases those exporters as role models to other Kansas companies seeking similar success.

A judges’ panel from the Kansas International Trade Coordinating Council, which consists of representatives from businesses, academics, services providers, and government agencies engaged in exporting or export promotion, will select the winner.

"Exporting is a major component of the Kansas economy," Secretary of Commerce David Toland stated in the release announcing the finalists. "These incredible Kansas companies set the standard for excellence in exporting. Though only one will ultimately be named the Governor’s Exporter of the Year, each company deserves very high praise."

Plans for the awards ceremony will be announced at a later date.