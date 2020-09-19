For veterans living inside the Sunflower Community Care Center at the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, seeing loved ones has often been a struggle.

"Our veterans in our community living center are one of the higher risk with their age and some comorbidities, and so the VA and our staff here have done such an amazing job to keep them safe. And the staff has done all they can," said Rudy Klopfer, director and CEO of the VA.

Since the start of the pandemic, staff members have helped facilitate communications with residents and family through technology, but that face-to-face interaction was still missing.

That’s why a drive-by parade Friday afternoon was in order.

Vehicles ranged from patrol cars with the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriffs, motorcycles, Humvees and even regular vehicles decorated by family members.

Beth Simpson, staff member for the VA, got emotional when she was outside helping the residents watch the parade. "For me personally, I started crying because I'm a baby."

Over a hundred vehicles made their way through the north end of the campus. Remarks about the various makes and models were heard along with horns and hollers from family members making their presence known.

"It was such an awesome activity for them to be able to come and lay eyes on their loved ones even though they couldn’t get that close. That meant a lot to me," said Simpson.

Staff at the Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center have been working to provide care for veterans since 1946. Since the beginning of the pandemic, visitors have been limited and precautions set in place to limit those most vulnerable.