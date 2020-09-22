A man faces charges for crimes that include involuntary manslaughter linked to the July 5 death of a teenage passenger in a utility terrain vehicle crash in northern Jackson County.

Jackson County District Attorney Shawna Miller’s office on Sept. 8 charged Wyatt Michael Olberding, 21, of Circleville, with crimes linked to the death of Iziah Ansley Martinez, 13, of Fargo, N.D., according to court records.

Those records show Miller’s office charged Oldberding with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving and transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage.

Olberding is scheduled to make his first appearance at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 in Jackson County District Court in Holton, court records show.

Martinez died of injuries sustained in a crash in which five other people suffered injuries but survived, said Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

Morse said his office was called shortly after 2 a.m. July 5 to the scene about a half-mile west of S Road on 318th Road, which is a minimum maintenance road.

"Two UTVs were traveling beside one another westbound on 318th Road when one of the UTVs that was occupied by six individuals ran off the roadway, flipping over and ejecting a 13-year-old male," Morse said.

Iziah Martinez’s obituary can be found at www.davisfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Iziah-Martinez/.