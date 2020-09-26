Keziah, 5, is a loving young girl who enjoys helping around the house, participating in school programs and activities and playing outside.

She said she’d like to join a family that likes to play outside and loves Taco Bell. Keziah enjoys helping to cook. She also likes watching television and playing on her tablet computer. Funny videos on Kids YouTube are sure to make Keziah laugh.

Math is her favorite class at school, and she thinks she might like to be a teacher when she grows up. Keziah would do best in a stable, structured environment. Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

To learn more about Keziah, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7732.