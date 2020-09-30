House fire causes extensive damage

Officers from the Garden City Police Department, Garden City Fire Department, and Finney County EMS were dispatched to 1305 W Fulton St. at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 25 for a structure fire.

Officers were notified that the fire started in the living room, and the residence was unoccupied a release from the GCPD states.n GCFD battled the blaze before it was fully extinguished two hours later.

A neighbor was inside his residence when he heard a loud explosion and went outside to see what had occurred. The neighbor said he observed the home fully engulfed in flames according to the release.

The house sustained extensive damage to the interior of the residence., with an estimated damage of approximately $47,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.