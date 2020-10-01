LINDSBORG — After it was postponed from Easter this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bethany Oratorio Society’s performance of Handel’s "Messiah" at Bethany College will now take place later this month and be livestreamed.

The performance will now take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 18 in Presser Hall Auditorium on Bethany’s campus.

It will mark the 139th consecutive year that the Bethany Oratorio Society has performed Handel’s "Messiah."

Some changes had to be made to make the performance safe for all participants, including having only 28 socially distanced singers, chosen randomly from volunteers, and fewer than 15 orchestra members.

"I feel confident on our protocol, and I am looking forward to this special performance," said Mark Lucas, artistic director. "I only wish we could have the entire group singing or playing."

Singers will wear special singing masks at all times and the orchestra will wear masks the majority of the time they are on stage. All participants will also be required to complete a health screen before the performance.

There will be no audience in attendance at the performance, though the event will be streamed online at www.bethanylb.edu/live.

The performance will feature soloists including soprano and Bethany professor Leslie Mangrum and Katelyn Matson-Levy, an accomplished mezzo-soprano who also serves as classical music coordinator and weekday host for Radio Kansas.

"The performance itself will be scaled back to remain in compliance with current research indicating the need for a break in singing after a maximum of 45 minutes," Lucas said. "It will be in two halves of 45 minutes each with a 20-minute intermission."

At this time, the Oratorio Society plans to carry out the 2021 Festival next year as planned during Holy Week, Palm Sunday through Easter. For up-to-date information on both the 2020 fall schedule and the 2021 spring performances, go to bethanylb.edu/music and also www.messiahfestival.org.