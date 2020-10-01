WELLINGTON — Baby Mayzie, two months old and weighing roughly 4 pounds, 2 ounces, is in Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri where she is breathing with the aid of an oxygen machine.

Her parents, J.R. Waudby and Tammy Allen, of Wellington, said that while her arrival was something of a rush, there is now no timetable on when their newborn daughter will be able to come home.

"We’re taking baby steps, trying to get her to breathe on her own," Tammy said.

Mayzie Faith Waudby was born July 30, 2020 at 27 weeks. She was 1 pound, 15.9 ounces and 12-and-a-half inches long at birth.

"I’m truly blessed on how fast the Wesley NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) team responded when our little girl needed more than what they could offer," Allen said. "Thankfully, her dad gave them the go-ahead to send her to Kansas City. That was the hardest decision he had to make."

It’s been a rough start for Mayzie, and for her mother, everything came on fast. Allen was at Wesley where she was to have her gallbladder removed.

"They were prepping me for surgery when the anesthesiologists came out and asked me how far along I was," Allen said. "I told them I wasn’t pregnant. They told me my labs showed otherwise. They did blood work to confirm."

Allen had to get confirmation from her obstetrician before her surgery could take place. She learned she was 20 weeks pregnant with a girl.

"Two weeks later I had my surgery," she said. "As the weeks passed, I started losing feeling in my left leg. I was then having to use a walker. It starting getting worse to where J.R. had to manually move my legs so I could walk."

She only left the house for appointments and was receiving care from a home health aide who took Allen’s blood pressure and found it to be severely high. Her family doctor advised her to contact her OB. The OB advised her to come in for labor and delivery.

An emergency C-section was performed and Mayzie was taken straight to NICU. The next day, the doctor ordered a full body MRI for Tammy. Following the MRI, she was told she had a shattered spine and doctors would need to put rods and screws in.

"The next day I had emergency back surgery all while my baby was getting life watched to Kansas City," Allen said. "It’s the hardest thing I have ever had to experience, knowing my newborn baby is three to four hours away in another state. Knowing you can’t be there to care for her like a mom does break your heart."

The day of Allen’s surgery, she was advised she would either get feeling back or be paralyzed.

"Once I got to my room, the nurse touched my leg and I kicked her due to her having cold hands," she said. "Right then I knew the surgery worked."

Allen and Waudby. try to make it to Kansas City to see Mayzie every weekend, but they have two other daughters and cannot always make it.

"It makes you realize that you can’t take life for granted," Allen said.

A Go fund me page to help the family with medical bills and the costs of driving to and from Kansas City has been established. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/baby-mayzie-and-medical-bills.