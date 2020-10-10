A Hutchinson man accused in the strangulation death of a woman whose unconscious body he dumped in an alley last year is expected to enter a plea to a lesser charge in the case next week.

Isaac G. Ervin is set for a plea hearing 1:30 p.m. Friday before District Judge Tim Chambers.

Prosecutors originally charged Ervin with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing of Lora Beth Stratton, 29, who he strangled and, with the help of another woman, carried into a nearby alley.

Prosecutors filed amended charges this week, reducing the count to second-degree intentional murder.

Stratton was found alive but barely breathing on Aug. 23, and died 10 days later in a Wichita hospital.

Preliminary hearing testimony was that Stratton and her husband, after briefly becoming homeless, met Ervin via Facebook when searching for a place to leave their belongings. Ervin agreed, but later, via text messages, demanded sex from Stratton.

She was then attacked when she went to retrieve her belongings.

Ervin previously filed a motion to dismiss the charges on the grounds of self-defense, claiming Stratton first attacked him with a knife because she became angry he wasn’t helping her bond her husband out of the county jail.

In the amended complaint, Ervin remains charged with aggravated kidnapping and intimidation of a witness, but prosecutors dropped a count of promoting sexual acts related to the demand for sex. The intimidation charge stems from threats Ervin made against Delshay Ronda Vinsonhaler, 22, who he called to help him move the body.

Vinsonhaler received three in prison in March for her role in the case.

If convicted as originally, Ervin faced a life sentence, with a minimum of 50 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Prosecutors previously offered Ervin a deal that if he pleaded to second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, it would recommend a sentence of just over 29 years, which could be cut to less than 25 if Ervin earned maximum good time, but he declined the deal.