ULYSSES — The national society of Daughters of the American Revolution have scholarship opportunities for both high school seniors and college students. All applicants must be citizens of the United States and must attend or plan to attend an accredited college or university in the United States. DAR chapter sponsorship is not required; however, a DAR member may be used as a reference or may assist with an application.

Applications are due on January 31, 2021. DAR offers scholarships in nursing, English, science, math, law, music, history, horticulture and business administration. The society also offers a scholarship designated for Native American students. Go to DAR.org/national-society/scholarships for more information.

"We have many scholarships open to all students," said Nina Sipes, secretary of the Byrd Prewitt Chapter of the DAR in Ulysses, Kans. This chapter represents six counties in the southwest Kansas.

Founded in 1890, this not for profit, non-political organization promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism. The organization maintains the DAR Library, which houses a specialized collection of American genealogical and historical manuscripts.

"My grandmother told me we must never forget where we came from," Sipes said. "We (DAR) put up all the markers on the Santa Fe Trail."

There are more than 60 chapters of the DAR in Kansas, including those in Augusta, Dodge City, El Dorado, Garden City, Hays, Hutchinson, Leavenworth, Pittsburg, Salina, Topeka and Ulysses.

"Membership is open to any woman at least 18 years of age that can provide proof of their lineage, generation by generation, connecting to a proven Patriot that served or provided aid in the American Revolution," said Denise McNickle Bullock, the organizing secretary of Kansas DAR. "The 60+ chapters in Kansas make up the Kansas Society of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution."

Along with going to the website, those with questions may call Bullock at 713-208-3682.