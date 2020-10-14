When Sen. Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, won his first election in 1976, he was 23 years old and unseated an incumbent lawmaker, surprising many on election night — including his own mother.

"She kept saying, ’I can’t believe you won, I can’t believe you won,’ " he recalled. "I said, ’Well, get over it, I won.’ "

If Hensley wins another term in the Kansas Senate, few will be surprised — he is the longest-serving legislator in the state’s political history.

But in order to win a 10th term representing the 19th Senate District, he will have to overcome Republican challenger Rick Kloos, who is a political veteran in his own right.

Both recently sat down with The Topeka Capital-Journal as part of its 2020 election podcast and story series to discuss their campaigns.

Kloos, a pastor and operator of the Topeka thrift store God’s Storehouse, went for a moonshot in his first-ever bid for public office: a 2018 run for governor as an independent, something he called "political boot camp."

That run has informed Kloos’ 2020 efforts, he said.

"We just really had to hear what Kansans had to say and that’s what I’ve been doing in the 19th District," he said. "I’ve been campaigining for over a year now ... just reaching out and seeing what people want to see change."

But while Kloos has argued that fresh blood is needed in the 19th Senate District, Hensley has countered that his nearly three decades experience in the seat gives him an institutional memory that allows him to better fight for constituents.

For much of his time in the Legislature, Hensley doubled as a teacher, something he said helped make him a trusted figure in the community.

"You could say I’ve worked in the schoolhouse and the Statehouse," Hensley said. "I believe I’ve served the community very well. Now that I’ve retired from being in the classroom for 43 years, I want to continue my community service by continuing my service in the state Senate."

One of the chief topics in the 19th Senate District, as well as the state as a whole, has been the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response. Hensley, who is also Senate Minority Leader, has praised Gov. Laura Kelly and has been an ally of the governor on the State Finance Council in recent months.

"Our response began turning for the worse when the Republican leadership began restricting her ability to do her job," Hensley said.

But Kloos praised the efforts of lawmakers to give counties more leeway in opting out of the governor’s mask mandate and other orders.

"The highlight for me is we gave the authority back to our county commissioners in each separate county to really assess on a local level what is needed," he said. "That was important."

Hensley also lauded Kelly for her adjustments to the 2020 budget, known as allotments, for being responsible as the state’s budget picture grows murkier.

But more would be needed, he acknowledged. He called on Congress and President Donald Trump to come up with a stimulus package that includes aid for state and local governments.

Kloos said keeping businesses open was key as helping the economy kick back into gear would have a benefit of boosting tax revenues and improving the state’s budget outlook.

A balance has to be struck, he said, between spending within the state’s means and ensuring crucial government functions can persist.

"We have to run our nonprofit in a healthy balance, and I think this is applicable to our state and local budgets," Kloos said. "It’s got to be about business but it’s also got to be about service. If it is all about business, you forget the people you serve. If it is all about service, you run out of money."

Both candidates agreed on a tactic many have floated to boost revenue: legalizing medical marijuana.

While he said non-smokable cannabis products should be emphasized, Kloos drew on his experience working as a chaplain in a hospice. For many patients, medical cannabis could help ease their pain and open new doors for treatment, he said.

"I’ve witnessed hundreds of deaths and bringing people along on that journey, I feel like for many of them using marijuana helped them and didn’t shut their systems down," Kloos said. "I know not everyone is there with me, but I’m a proponent."

Both candidates also agreed that both Black Lives Matter demonstrators and law enforcement boosters have merit in their positions, with protests on both sides becoming a mainstay in Shawnee County.

Hensley said that he believed demonstrators were reasonable in their demands after a series of "questionable" incidents between people of color and the Topeka Police Department.

But he dismissed arguments that he or any Democratic candidates for Kansas Senate wanted to defund the police and said policymakers should listen to the law enforcement perspective as well.

"I think we should listen to (Black Lives Matter) as well as listen to the people who back the blue," Hensley said. "Both messages are important and we should be listening to one another rather than criticizing each other."

Both Kloos and Hensley agreed with the statement "Black lives matter," and Kloos said he wanted to return to a place where residents could agree to disagree.

"Are we past that? I hope not," Kloos said.

The candidates did put different points of emphasis on health care, with Kloos underscoring his anti-abortion stance "as being very important to me."

Hensley meanwhile advocated for the state to expand Medicaid, something the Legislature has narrowly failed to pass in recent sessions. Meanwhile, he argued, Kansans’ federal tax dollars were being used to underwrite expansion efforts in neighboring states, such as Oklahoma and Missouri.

"We have sent $4 billion to other states because we have refused to expand Medicaid," he said. "It is not only the right thing to do, it is the moral thing to do."

Hensley said his record of fighting for issues like Medicaid expansion has helped build trust with voters in his district.

"The last several opponents have said the same thing, that they think it is time for a change," Hensley said. "What hasn’t changed is my commitment to my constituents. I continue to serve them to the best of my ability."

Kloos, meanwhile, said he also was committed to serving his district well, albeit with different values.

"I want to say, ’What can I do as the senator for the 19th District, for my district,’ " he said. "I want to be about the community that I serve."