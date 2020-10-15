The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reported it arrested a Topeka man and seized methamphetamine late Wednesday in southwest Jackson County.

Taken into custody was 58-year-old Lonnie Gene Banks Jr., said Sheriff Tim Morse.

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy about 11 p.m. Wednesday stopped a vehicle Banks was driving for a traffic violation near 150th and US-75 highway, Morse said.

He said Banks was subsequently arrested in connection with bringing contraband into a correctional facility, possessing methamphetamine, possessing a hallucinogenic drug, possessing drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage.