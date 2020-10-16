Early voting has started at the Leavenworth County Courthouse. But many voters already have applied to receive advance ballots in the mail.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski asks that voters who have applied for advance ballots wait to receive their ballots instead of trying to vote in person.

Klasinski said people can drop off their completed advance ballots at the courthouse.

Ballot drop boxes have been set up at five locations in Leavenworth County. In addition to the courthouse, drop boxes are located at a parking lot across from Leavenworth City Hall, Lansing City Hall, Basehor Community Library and the county government annex in Tonganoxie.

The County Clerk’s Office mailed about 15,000 advance ballots Wednesday. These ballots should arrive in voters’ mailboxes by Monday.

"They should all have them by Monday," Klasinski said.

People who have questions about advance ballots can contact the County Clerk’s Office at 913-684-0421.

Klasinski said people can continue to request advance ballots until Oct. 27.

Klasinski said 304 people voted at the courthouse Wednesday, which was the first day of early voting. An additional 300 people had voted by 3 p.m. Thursday.

People can vote at the courthouse during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Early voting will end at noon Nov. 2.

Most of the doors to the courthouse remain locked during business hours. But signs have been posted with a phone number people can call to gain entry.

While visitors to the Leavenworth County Courthouse are asked to wear masks, Klasinski said people without masks will not be denied the opportunity to vote.

"We are not refusing the right to vote to anyone," she said.

There also will be an early voting opportunity from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Basehor United Methodist Church, 18660 158th St., and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall, 910 E. First St. in Tonganoxie.

Polling locations across Leavenworth County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

