Garden City Public Schools Foundation Helps Celebrate Florence Wilson’s 100th Birthday

GARDEN CITY — The Garden City Public Schools Foundation helped celebrate Florence Wilson’s 100th birthday by presenting a check to Florence Wilson Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 8. The money will be used to help provide books for the new Florence Wilson Book Vending Machine that was recently installed at the school.

The school celebrated Florence Wilson’s 100th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 8, via Zoom, due to COVID safety protocols at the district and school. The students and staff at the school sang "Happy Birthday" and presented Wilson with the gift of a book vending machine, which was named in her honor at the school. She also received flowers and well wishes along with having the day named for her by proclamation by the City of Garden City.

The foundation provided the school with a grant of $500 to help fill the new vending machine with books. Reading continues to be one of Florence Wilson’s passions and especially having students read and to be read to. The school has incorporated the new book vending machine into a designated reading area in the school.

The Garden City Public Schools Foundation provides grants to fund opportunities to enhance the learning environment and increase the effectiveness of instruction across the district. The foundation was founded in 2004 and is a non-profit organization that is committed to effectively generate, manage and distribute funds to stimulate excellence for the preservation and enhancement of exemplary education provided by Garden City Public Schools. The foundation functions in alliance with the Western Kansas Community Foundation.