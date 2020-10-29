A virtual fundraiser on Saturday evening featuring polka duo Mollie B and Ted Lange will benefit residents at Mennonite Friendship Communities.

The pair will perform on their YouTube page, youtube.com/MollieB. During the 7:30 p.m. live broadcast, Mollie B will encourage her tens of thousands of followers to contribute to the Continuing Care Endowment Fund at MFC.

The endowment helps to offset costs for nursing home residents who have outlived their financial resources.

Mollie B and her band the SqueezeBox was featured on the movie "The Mule," starring Clint Eastwood, who is a fan of the band. Also, on an episode of "The Voice" on Monday night, Blake Shelton asked a contestant if she was familiar with Mollie B. Gwen Stefani chimed in that she enjoys the band.

Mollie B is also the youngest inductee ever of the International Polka Association Hall of Fame.

For more information about Mollie B, visit her website at mollieb.com.