Election Day is only a few days away, and many have already cast ballots in advance.

But if you haven’t yet cast your vote, perhaps you are truly undecided on who to vote for. You may not even know any of the candidates running to represent Topeka.

Well, let them introduce themselves to you.

Reporters at the Topeka Capital-Journal have been sitting down with candidates in the past weeks to talk about issues and themselves for our election podcast series. Here’s the one-stop page to find all these conversations and more.

Local Government Races

Shawnee County District AttorneyShawnee County Commissioner 2nd District

State Government Races

Kansas Senate District 18Kansas Senate District 19Kansas Senate District 20Kansas House District 50*Kansas House District 52Kansas House District 53Kansas House District 54*Kansas House District 55Kansas House District 56Kansas House District 57*Kansas House District 58*

Federal Government Races

U.S. House 2nd Congressional District**U.S. Senate**

*In the Kansas House 50 race, Patton’s opponent Timothy Reed is not actively campaigning. In Kansas House districts 54 and 58, neither candidate made themselves available for the podcast, though candidates in District 58 responded to written questions. In Kansas House District 57, Democrat John Alcala did not make himself available for a podcast, but responded to written questions.

**In both federal races, attempts to sit down with the Republican candidates were not successful.

To find out which district you belong to, here is a map of Kansas House districts and a map of Kansas Senate districts.

While federal-level Republican candidates did not show up for our podcast, here is some additional political coverage of the 2nd Congressional District race and U.S. Senate race to give more context:

The U.S. Senate race enters its final week. Here’s what to expect.Political ads – and attacks – ramp up in Topeka’s congressional and Statehouse racesIn final Senate debate, Bollier and Marshall say they will oppose court packingRoger Marshall, Donald Trump claim leads in latest pollingFederal candidates report campaign financesDe La Isla, LaTurner clash in first debateKevin McCarthy, national Republicans tout Jake LaTurner as rising star in bid for CongressWith Ginsburg’s death, will abortion, role of judiciary change Kansas’ Senate race?De La Isla threads needle between urban, rural communitiesGinsburg’s death, agriculture loom large in first U.S. Senate debate