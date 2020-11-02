A 55-year-old woman suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening early Monday in a fire at a southwest Topeka apartment.

The Topeka Fire Department wasn’t releasing the name of the woman, whom it said was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital.

The fire’s cause hadn’t been determined and remained under investigation, said Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison.

He said firefighters were called just before 1:30 a.m. Monday to 2925 S.W. Maupin Lane, Apt. 105, where they arrived to find the fire was already out. Maupin Lane runs north and south and is located about six blocks east of S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Damages were estimated at $100, with all of those being to the contents of the apartment, Harrison said.

No working smoke detectors were found in the apartment, he said.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by AMR, Kansas Gas Service and Evergy, Harrison said.

He asked anyone with information about the circumstances of the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or toll-free at 800-222-TIPS (8477).