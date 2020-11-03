Although Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437’s elementary schools moved to regular, on-site learning on Oct. 19, capacity issues at the district’s middle and high schools continue to hinder any similar move for secondary students, officials told the Auburn-Washburn Board of Education on Monday.

Superintendent Scott McWilliams said that capacity issues are a concern for the middle and high schools because the district cannot ensure six feet of social distancing between students and faculty if all students are in attendance. Washburn Rural Middle School currently sits at 962 students enrolled, with Washburn Rural High School at 1,875.

Some of the options presented include maintaining the current hybrid model, but improving livestreaming of lessons so that students can engage in virtual face-to-face instruction with teachers in real time.

The district has also looked into the possibility of leasing an off-site location to house additional students. According to secondary building leadership, this option would still present some challenges because specialty elective classes are difficult to recreate outside of the school building.

The space in question would be available as early as November 15 to begin necessary modifications ahead of the spring semester. The total cost to modify, lease and run the additional site for six months is approximately $2.2 million, a cost which McWilliams said would have long-term effects on the district’s capital outlay fund.

The board also heard estimates for bringing mobile trailers on site, as well as proposals for repurposing large, existing spaces within each building.

Possible scheduling alternatives to the current hybrid model include having two groups of students who attend every other day, alternating Fridays, to avoid five-days stretches without in-person instruction or having all students attend daily, with half attending in the morning and half in the afternoon, with 90 minutes between groups to allow for transportation and sanitation needs.

McWilliams shared recent communications between the Shawnee County Health Department and local superintendents, which highlight a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community.

"The reality is that Shawnee County is not in a good position over the weekend," said McWilliams.

Daily case counts more than doubled according to information shared during the board meeting. Increased community spread prompted the health department to send a letter to county superintendents outlining the worsening conditions and asking school leaders to continue to implement and reinforce safety precautions both in and outside of the school setting, including encouraging students to avoid mass gatherings, wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distance.

The health department also indicated that upcoming athletic competitions and winter sports seasons could be areas of concern, and McWilliams expects there will be more discussion on those topics during a standing Wednesday morning meeting between the health department and county superintendents.

Additionally, McWilliams said that the CEO of Stormont-Vail Hospital sent a message this week alerting superintendents that the medical center is experiencing its highest number of positive COVID tests since March.

The Shawnee County Health Department recently changed its guidance on how students between kindergarten and eighth grade are quarantined when they’re considered close contacts. Close contacts of younger students who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be required to quarantine for 14 days as long as both the positive case and the close contact were wearing masks appropriately during the contact period, and as long as the close contact is asymptomatic.

McWilliams stressed that this new guidance does not change the need for social distancing and also does not apply to high school students and faculty.

During the meeting, McWilliams stated that he believes that it’s unlikely that all schools will go back to Phase 1 — complete virtual instruction — but that there is a possibility that if a particular building experiences an outbreak or a staff shortage, then a shutdown could occur on a case by case basis.

The board also heard information on a new approach to inclement weather for the 2020-2021 school year. Snow days will become remote learning days in an attempt to add time to a calendar shortened by the district’s late start to the school year. McWilliams said this may not be a permanent change, but will be a policy adopted for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.