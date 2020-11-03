Reno County officials have added to the county’s COVID-19 website new information about the prevalence of cases within school district as well as going live with a "heat map" showing areas in the county with higher numbers of community spread.

The site notes that since late August, when school began, there have been 73 confirmed cases among students and teachers in grades K-through-12 who attend or teach at Reno County schools.

While a school cluster was reported in late September, it never grew beyond the initial 11 cases and no other school clusters have been reported since then. That indicates the cases since have been identified in individuals attending school, but have not led to identified in-school spread.

The highest incidence rate, as of Monday, was within the Nickerson school district, with 13.76 cases per 1,000 people. Hutchinson followed with a rate of 10.12, and then Haven, at 9.40.

Rounding out the report was Buhler, with 9.18 cases per 1,000; Fairfield with 7.66 and Pretty Prairie, at 5.20.

The site notes the data will be updated weekly. To review it, go to https://www.renogov.org/741/COVID-19, and click on the "view dashboard" link. Then, look under the "Reno County School" tab on the dashboard and scroll to the bottom of the page.

School gating criteria, meanwhile remained solidly in the red, with a 14-Day Positive Test Rate as of last Friday of 25.8% and a new case total for the two-week period of 340.

Officials adjusted the heat map from one released on Friday, showing areas now under translucent yellow blocks with the highest levels of community spread.

Three areas highlighted Monday included the city of Buhler, and area in Hutchinson bounded by Fourth and 17th avenues, from Severance to Lorraine, and an area from 30th to 43rd avenue, between Monroe and Plum.

The purpose of the map, officials said, is to help utilize testing resources in a way to reduce transmission of COVID-19 by asking that one resident from each household in the highlighted area be tested using the free community resources.

The intent is also "to inform the community of places where an uptick in community spread is happening," the site noted.

The site includes a caveat that "a rise in community spread but does not necessarily mean (the area is) more prone to COVID-19 infection."

Update on case numbers

The number of newly confirmed positives, meanwhile, jumped from 19 on Monday morning to 62 in late evening. That pushed the number of active cases to 708, of which 318 are in the community.

The number of Reno County residents hospitalized also grew by three more people – up by eight from Sunday – with ICU admission up by two and an additional person placed on a ventilator.

The new hospitalizations included a person in the 60-69 year age range and two more in the 80-plus.

Since Friday, six people from Reno County over age 80 have been hospitalized.

Health officials previously explained that not all those listed as hospitalized from the county are in local hospitals.

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, meanwhile, which serves Hutchinson as well as the region, reported its highest COVID caseload since the pandemic began, with 26 confirmed cases in the hospital, accounting for more than a third of the hospital’s total census on Monday.

The hospital reported 19 patients in critical care on Monday, of whom six were intubated, though not all of those are COVID-related.

HRMC only has 18 ICU beds, but it can go up to 36 with double occupancy. There are also 13 beds in its COVID unit, with the ability to flex up to 26 beds.

The number of confirmed case clusters in the county also climbed on Monday to 21. The newest clusters, based on the changes in case totals, included another religious gathering – at least the third resulting in an outbreak – as well as a new business cluster, at least the fifth.

Cases tied to religious gatherings and businesses both grew by seven.

New cases allocated by zip code showed 20 additional cases in southern Hutchinson, 35 on the city’s north side, four in South Hutchinson, two each in Arlington, Buhler, Haven, and Nickerson, and one in Plevna.