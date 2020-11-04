Republican Debbie Cox will remain the Ford County clerk after defeating Democratic candidate Angie Gonzalez on Tuesday.

Cox won 5,737 to 2,840 with seven unresolved write-in votes.

Cox made national news when, due to Dodge City Civic Center construction, she moved the voting location to the Western State Bank Expo Center in 2018.

Since then, Cox opened voting locations at the Hoover Pavilion and Knights of Columbus in Dodge City and had a run with those locations during the local 2019 election cycle.

"First I want to thank all of the citizens of Ford County for coming out and voting," Cox said Tuesday night. "I also want to thank the citizens for their faith in me and the job that I am doing. It means a lot to me.

"Thank you so much."

Other Ford County races saw candidates run unopposed.

Democrat Andrew M. Stein won the 16th District Judge, 2nd Division.

Republican Laura H. Lewis won the 16th District, 3rd Division.

Ford County commissioner, 2nd District, went to Republican Christopher Boys.

Ford County commissioner, 3rd District, went to Ken W. Snook.

Republican Sara Kathleen Woods won Ford County treasurer.

Ford County register of deeds went to Republican Brenda Pogue.

Republican Kevin B. Salzman remains Ford County attorney, and Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr remains sheriff.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.