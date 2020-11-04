With election night results in, Topeka will be represented in the Kansas Senate, for the first time in many years, by all Republicans.

Republican Rick Kloos pulled off a huge upset victory, while Kristen O’Shea and Brenda Dietrich beat their opponents handily. There are, however, some ballots yet to be counted, though they likely won’t change the races’ outcomes.

Democrat Tobias Schlingensiepen lost to O’Shea in District 18, having 12,820 votes to her 18,945 votes as of 11:36 p.m. Tuesday.

The Democrat, however, said he was holding out some hope in the provisional ballots needing to be counted, though he acknowledged the signs weren’t looking too good for him.

The district, once represented by now-Gov. Laura Kelly, covers the northern third of Topeka. In years past, the 18th District has been tight as well, with Kelly, a Democrat, winning by a little more than 2 percentage points in 2012 and 2016.

Some expected this race to be tight as well, but the end margin of victory was significant as O’Shea successfully flipped Kelly’s district.

Schlingensiepen, a local pastor who previously ran unsuccessfully for Congress, could have had the opportunity to cast votes that aligned with much of the Democratic Party platform, such as supporting abortion rights and expanding Medicaid.

"We made our case and voters made that decision and that’s how the process works," he said of the loss.

O’Shea, a small business owner who has called her opponent’s views "extreme," had campaigned on Medicaid expansion as well but favors mostly conservative policies, such as a COVID-19 liability shield for businesses.

O’Shea said she was thankful for her win.

"We worked hard and look forward to continue working hard for our district," she said. "I think Kansas has a good future in front of us and I am excited to be part of it."

In District 20, which covers southwest Topeka, Rep. Brenda Dietrich won, as many expected, against Democratic newcomer Rachel Willis, receiving 21,500 votes to Willis’ 16,036 votes.

Dietrich, who currently serves in the Kansas House, will make the switch to the other chamber. A former superintendent for Auburn-Washburn schools, she had defeated conservative incumbent Sen. Eric Rucker in the primary race.

Dietrich, a moderate, has said she will continue to support Medicaid expansion. She has also prioritized reducing the state’s food sales tax and helping businesses amid the pandemic.

"I’m very appreciative of the outcome of the race," Dietrich said of her victory. "I look forward to serving the constituents of the 20th District. There are challenges that lie ahead of us, and I look forward to working with legislators to address those challenges."

Willis, who had been on the offensive in the race, had campaigned on fairer taxes and publicly supported Black Lives Matter. She wasn’t able to be reached on election night.

But the biggest victory of the night was for Kloos, founder of nonprofit God’s Storehouse, defeating Sen. Anthony Hensley in District 19 by 15,676 votes to 14,827 votes.

Kloos campaigned heavily on needing fresh blood and new change in the Statehouse. The mixing of his campaign and his religious organization had come under scrutiny during the election season, but in the end, he came out with the win.

This is a big blow to state Democrats, as Hensley is not only the longest-serving state legislator but also the Senate minority leader.

Hensley wasn’t able to be reached on election night.

Kloos spoke with The Topeka Capital-Journal at his election night party, as he was one of the few local candidates who held one amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As to how he won against a deeply established Democratic incumbent who has represented Topeka for a long time, he said: "Anthony’s been in there for over 40 years. People are ready for a new voice in our district. Our ground game has been a key thing. We have literally knocked on thousands of doors and have had a lot of one-on-one conversations."

"I would totally be taken back," he said of a win, only a half-hour before his victory was confirmed.