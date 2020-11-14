KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Two Kansas City, Kan., men have been charged in federal court with offering to kill a man for $10,000 and make it look like robbery, U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister said.

Miguel A. Pizarro, 20, and Brian Pizarro, 19, both of Kansas City, Kan., are charged with traveling from Kansas to Missouri to carry out a contract killing.

According to an affidavit by a member of an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force, the Pizarro brothers planned to shoot the victim from a distance with an AR-15 rifle and then steal the victim’s billfold. The murder never happened because the defendants didn’t know they were dealing with an undercover sting operation carried out by federal agents and a detective from the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department who was assigned to an ATF task force.

"These allegations are deeply disturbing," McAllister said. "The price of a man’s life is set at $10,000. A would-be hitman offers a description of a previous killing as his credentials for the job. The defendants don’t even ask why the victim is to be killed."

James Ferguson, acting special agent in charge with the ATF’s Kansas City Field Division, said: "This case embodies ATF’s core mission of holding armed, violent criminals accountable for their actions. Investigations such as this one are making our communities safer places to live, work and play."