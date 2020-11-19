Gene Tierney was an elegant Hollywood movie star who received an Academy Award nomination and was romantically linked with a future president.

She lived and worked in Topeka during the late 1950s while receiving mental health treatment at the world-renowned Menninger Clinic.

This week’s History Guy video at CJOnline focuses on Tierney, who was born 100 years ago Thursday, on Nov. 19, 1920.

Tierney began acting in 1938 on Broadway, then starred in a series of motion pictures beginning in the early 1940s. She is perhaps best known for playing the title character in the 1944 film "Laura."

Tierney was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1945 film "Leave Her to Heaven." Joan Crawford won that award for her acting in "Mildred Pierce."

Meanwhile, Tierney had eloped in 1941 with Oleg Cassini, who was then struggling but went on to become a world-renowned fashion designer. They had two daughters, one of whom spent most of her life in institutions after being born with severe developmental disabilities.

After separating from Cassini, Tierney was romantically linked with men who included actor Kirk Douglas and future President John F. Kennedy. She became engaged in 1952 to Prince Aly Khan of the Muslim Nizari Ismaili faith, who was getting a divorce from movie star Rita Hayworth. Tierney and Khan separated in 1953.

Tierney’s career was interrupted by mental illness in the mid-1950s, when she received electric shock treatments at a psychiatric facility in Connecticut.

After being talked down from the ledge of a high-rise New York City apartment building in late December 1957, Tierney became a patient at Topeka’s Menninger Clinic. She spent about eight months at Menninger in 1958, then returned in January 1959.

Tierney received national attention when the Topeka Daily Capital’s Saralena Sherman broke the news on Oct. 14, 1959, that she was being treated at Menninger and was working as a saleswoman to help her integrate back into society.

Tierney was employed by Talmage’s, a clothing store in a small shopping center at 3107 S.W. Huntoon. Her employers said Tierney applied for her job just like anyone else. Customers eagerly sought Tierney to help choose their clothes.

Tierney left Topeka soon afterward.

A star honoring Tierney was placed in 1960 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was married that year to Texas oilman W. Howard Lee, who had been divorced from movie star Hedy Lamarr.

Tierney lived quietly after that. She died of emphysema at age 70 in 1991.