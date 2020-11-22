COLUMBUS — Starting Friday, Nov. 20, and going through Sunday, Nov 29, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office will join other law enforcement agencies across the state in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

"Historically there is a significant increase in travel during the time surrounding the Thanksgiving Holiday," said Sheriff David Groves. "With the potential for increased travelers, along with events and gatherings where alcohol is commonly consumed, we want to help make sure all motorists on Cherokee County roadways get to and from their destinations safely."

Groves said that, in an effort to promote safety, there will be additional law enforcement on area roadways specifically focused on unsafe drivers for the coming week.

A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation will support overtime enforcement efforts. While all Kansas traffic laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be aggressively targeting and removing impaired drivers from the roads.

According to KDOT, the day before Thanksgiving sees more impairment-related crashes than any other day of the year. Those who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, are a danger to all they share the road with. On average, across Kansas, three people are injured every day, and one person is killed every four days in alcohol/drug-related crashes. Vehicle occupants in alcohol- or other drug-related crashes are over 2½ times more likely to be injured or killed than those involved in crashes where alcohol or other drugs were not a factor.