MONTEZUMA — A special photographic exhibit is on display at the Stauth Museum in Montezuma until Saturday, Nov. 28.

"Considering the Commonplace: Prairie Towns Through the Lens of Bob Regier" is organized around eight themes: elegance, entrances, light and shadow, locomotion, sacred space, sentinels, signs and lines, windows and walls.

This exhibit features digital photographs by Kansas artist Bob Regier, Bethel College professor emeritus of art and Kauffman Museum senior design consultant. For twenty years, the artist/teacher of North Newton, KS, traveled the main streets and backroads of Kansas with his wife, Vernette, and friends, Keith and Aldine Sprunger.

Regier’s photographs focus primarily on the built environment of the central Great Plains, particularly the common places of small Kansas towns, and reveal his training in modernist aesthetics and printmaking through his use of abstraction and color fields.

The exhibit contains 66 photographs, including large scale banner images.

For more information contact the museum at (620)846-2527. If a group of five or more is planning to attend, contact the museum in advance for a tour.

The Stauth Memorial Museum, 111 N Aztec, Montezuma, KS., is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays and major holidays.

For information on upcoming exhibitions and events, see the museum’s website at www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org .