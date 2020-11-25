Tomorrow is Thursday. Of course it is, since my article gets published on Wednesday every week. It’s also Thanksgiving tomorrow, but honestly, it might not feel much like a holiday or a whole lot different than any "regular" Thursday.

Part of that’s a real bummer. I absolutely love that Thanksgiving has been far less commercialized and overhyped than Christmas; at least for us, it’s mostly about enjoying Fall and having a big family meal together.

Yet as simple as that is, even the focus on family and friends is something the pandemic affects. Knowing how to navigate large families and hosting a meal can be tricky this year. In general, neither the tables nor the spread of food on them will be as big or festive this November. I know that’s true for us — there are usually aunts and uncles and cousins and kids and bonus friends, whether we’re celebrating in Kansas or Ohio, but that’s just not so feasible this year.

And while I love all of the traditions and routines built into our Christmases, as far as a single meal goes, Thanksgiving dinner is my favorite.

I just really like turkey, you guys. It doesn’t have to be an epic whole roasted and stuffed fowl...although I’m 100% not opposed to a brined then browned, crispy yet juicy, aromatic and savory giant bird. Anyone else drooling yet? I’ll take turkey in mostly any form, eating plenty in the moment while still praying for leftovers.

Until Tater Tot came along, I could take or leave the mashed potatoes. In reality, I’d usually leave all but a very small helping in deference to and preference for the sweet potatoes. I have waxed poetic and grandiloquent before about this most beloved of tubers, particularly in regards to the holidays’ sweet potato casserole. No marshmallows here, just ultra-smooth mashed homegrown sweet potatoes topped with the perfect balance of butter, brown sugar, and pecans. This dish, always made in ample proportions, is nearly as crucial as the turkey in determining whether it’s truly Thanksgiving Day or not.

The third most integral component of Thanksgiving dinner is, of course, the pies. Last week I alluded to my stance on pumpkin pie’s quintessential nature, but the truth is, if for some reason it was missing from dessert, I would just make one when I got home. Okay fine, I do that anyway — Brian and I love pumpkin pie, especially leaning towards the custardy side and heavy on the spices. But pie is pie, so if we’ve got pecan, or apple, or even chocolate cream, as long as there’s ice cream and/or coffee to go alongside, no one can be terribly sad.

We’ll most likely still have all of these things on our shortened table tomorrow, but there are no guarantees on the rolls, cranberries, salad, and the thousand other options of sides. It’s just different without all the people.

So yeah, it’s a bummer. I can’t help but stop and wonder, however, if having this Thanksgiving isn’t an interesting opportunity to have thanksgiving.

There’s rarely so much grandiosity and fanfare around consistently giving thanks. Living in that mindset means waking up on a regular old Thursday and finding contentment right there. Maybe it’s easy to go around the Thanksgiving table and say that you’re thankful for family, friends, and food when they’re all around you, but what about when faces and dishes are missing?

Thanksgiving this year might feel more like everyday, but then again, genuine thanksgiving is everyday. And that’s kind of the best part.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com

Brown-Sugar Pecan Pie Bars

While we have no problems with eating a whole pie, sometimes it’s nice to have snacks ready to go in walk-by bite-size portions. That way we can just have them around, giving thanks for them every day. I eat pecan pie for the caramelly nuts on top and not the gloop underneath (which I understand is not everyone’s opinion), so I loaded up the pecans and swapped out the corn syrup for just a smidge of honey, resulting in a sweetness that isn’t cloying. And of course, added some spices because I can.

Prep tips: use whatever pie pastry you want — I don’t often use the pat-in-pan oil-based style, but I did this time for ease and to accommodate some dairy allergies, and it worked great. Also, there’s no reason you couldn’t go rogue and try this with walnuts or cashews instead of pecans.

enough pastry for a double-crust pie

4 eggs

1 cup brown sugar

¼ cup local honey

1 teaspoon high-oil cinnamon

a good glug of Mexican vanilla

dash of salt and ancho chile powder

2-3 cups chopped pecans

½ cup powdered sugar

more vanilla (I used white)

Pat/roll pastry out to fit a 9x13" baking dish. Parbake at 375° for 10-15 minutes, until turning just a hint of golden.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, brown sugar, and spices; stir in pecans. Pour over parbaked crust, and bake for 25ish minutes. Allow to cool.

Mix powdered sugar and enough vanilla to make a thick glaze (about a tablespoon). Drizzle abstractly over bars; let set. Cut into large squares or rectangles, then cut diagonally to make into "pie-esque" triangles.