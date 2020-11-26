Staff of long-term care facilities are no strangers to loss.

After all, they are typically caring for seniors at the end of their lives and expect such care to end with residents’ natural deaths at some point.

According to Heather Pilkinton, executive director of local care facility Topeka Presbyterian Manor, nursing staff providing one-on-one care often build strong connections with a facility’s residents. And to lose them can sometimes feel like losing family.

"There is that emotional loss piece," she said. "I think that’s always going to be felt to some degree because that’s a person who’s a part of your life, and now they’re gone."

But losing nursing home residents to COVID-19, Pilkinton said, feels different — and is that much more difficult for caregivers to grapple with.

"With this particular loss," she said, "it’s even harder because we know that these folks have been living in an isolated state since March. And at the end of their lives, the staff were dressed in full (personal protective equipment) in ways that make it really hard to recognize who they are.

"Being able to do that smile that you know will help hopefully bring comfort — it’s not even a reality because they can’t see beyond the masks and the shields and the gowns."

Since Nov. 10, Topeka Presbyterian Manor has lost nine residents to COVID-19. And since March, Topeka’s long-term care facilities have reported more than 70 deaths due to the virus.

After a while, that kind of loss starts to take a toll.

"They’re troopers, but they’re weary," Pilkinton said of caregivers at Presbyterian Manor.

And they aren’t alone.

Linda MowBray, president and CEO of the Kansas Health Care Association, which represents more than 260 long-term care providers in Kansas, told The Topeka Capital-Journal recently that nursing home staff are drained after having fought the coronavirus pandemic for months.

"The staff has been fighting this since March, and they’re tired," MowBray said. "We were understaffed and underfunded prior to the pandemic, and now people are just exhausted. ... We need help and assistance instead of judgment."

According to Pilkinton, the coronavirus pandemic is "bigger than all of us" and has really shaken up nursing homes’ daily operations.

"We came from a place of empowering people to live their best life in ways that included their family being in the building and volunteers being in the building and social interaction and all kinds of engagement," Pilkinton said, "and now these folks have been shuttered in since March. All of the progress we’ve made as a nursing home industry over the last 20 years, and culture change, has almost been reverted back to a past way of doing things, in ways that are heartbreaking."

In early March, nursing homes had to determine how to best offer dining and activities in individual rooms, and on top of general care, facilities are dealing with additional reporting measures and regulations amid the pandemic.

"If we have one person have a positive, there’s certain reporting that has to be done within four hours to certain entities, certain reporting that has to be done within 24 hours to other entities. There is all sorts of uploading of data," Pilkinton said. "There is, of course, managing the family and the resident side of this. Then, there’s the logistics of contact tracing inside our building. There’s logistics of replacing staff if it’s a staff member. There’s logistics of moving residents if it’s a resident that needs to be moved to our COVID wing."

She added that sometimes those factors result in Presbyterian Manor reconfiguring a daily plan "four times over." And there have been many days in the past several months when Pilkinton and her leadership team haven’t left the facility until 10 p.m.

"It could be that all of a sudden we have to move five people right now," she said, "and it doesn’t matter what time it is because there’s a requirement to cohort the sick people away from the well people so that we can stop the spread of the virus."

In addition to limiting residents’ interactions with others in an effort to protect them from a virus that has proven to be more deadly among elderly populations and those with preexisting medical conditions, staff at Presbyterian Manor have also altered their own routines, according to Pilkinton, as many try to limit their public interaction and live with modified self-imposed quarantines.

"We have a personal responsibility that’s a different kind of responsibility than other people out in the community that aren’t working in our environment," Pilkinton said.

Still, she added, it is important that the general public not let their guard down and that people think of those on the front lines of health care as the virus continues to circulate throughout Shawnee County.

"The biggest thing I can say is that as a people we have to be willing to look beyond our own comfort right now, because we have to think of things that maybe we can’t even see," she said. "We are fighting to keep people alive and well everyday by mitigating this virus. ... We need the public to help us do that by following the guidelines to the best of their abilities."

Though Pilkinton doesn’t seek to minimize the experience of war, she said this pandemic is a constant battle for those in her field.

"This is a war of a different kind," she said. "That’s what it’s felt like. We have to be able to get up every day and put on our armor."