



Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northeast corner of Avenue A and South Main Streets. Two of Hutchinson's earliest settlers formed a partnership together: Houston Whiteside and J.L. Penney.

Houston Whiteside, who came to Hutch in 1872, was an attorney and later became owner of the Hutchinson News. J.L. Penney, who came to Hutch in 1875, started as a cashier at the Reno County State Bank and later owned the J.L. Penney Retail Feed Company.

In 1887, both were directors of the Valley State Bank and partnered to build the Whiteside-Penney building at 24-28 South Main. The first occupants were the Mitchell & Cook Grocery at 24 S. Main and the Russell & Wilcox Hardware at 28 S. Main, who moved here from Florence, Kansas. In 1903, the New York Hotel leased out the entire building. The New York Hotel closed and sold all its fixtures on Dec. 16, 1913.

In 1928, The Stamey Construction Co. was commissioned to remove the third floor and rebrick the outside.

There have been many occupants of the building since, including a long run by Cash Drugs. The building today has Apollo Engraving & Signage occupying the 28 S. Main slot, with the building being owned by Wayne's Printing & Copying Inc.