While people may head to the stores on Black Friday, many local merchants are hoping shoppers will not forget about Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday, or Shop Small Saturday, is observed the day after Black Friday.

Sherry Brown, co-owner of Kansas Country Store in Leavenworth, said Shop Small Saturday is more than a slogan. She said it is a way for businesses to stay alive.

"That’s a great slogan, but it’s really the way we live," she said.

About half of all American workers are either employed by a small business or own a small business. And two out of three net new jobs are created by small businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"It may have small in the title, but it really is a big deal," Brandon Johannes said of Small Business Saturday.

Johannes is president and CEO of the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce.

"The backbone of our community has always, always been small businesses," Johannes said.

He said this is especially true in cities such as Leavenworth and Lansing.

In the year of the coronavirus pandemic, small businesses need patron support "now more than ever," Wendy Scheidt said.

Scheidt is the executive director of the Leavenworth Main Street Program, which promotes the downtown area.

She said visiting small businesses is safe.

"They are some of the cleanest locations you can go to," Scheidt said. "They are accommodating."

The Leavenworth Main Street Program will be conducting The Miracle on Main Street promotion Saturday.

For every $25 a person spends at participating businesses, his or her name can be entered in a drawing for one of 10 bundles of $100 worth of Main Street Bucks.

Main Street Bucks can be redeemed at Main Street-affiliated businesses.

Scheidt said downtown shoppers also can participate in the Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree promotion, which began earlier this month.

Information about that promotion as well as The Miracle on Main Street can be found on the Leavenworth Main Street Program’s website, leavenworthmainstreet.com

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR