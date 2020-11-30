Five teenagers suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening when the 2010 Mercedes Benz they were in — which was running stop lights while being driven at more than 100 mph — crashed and rolled early Saturday at the end of a police chase at Emporia, said Lyon County sheriff’s deputy Nathan Rankin.

Criminal charges were expected to be filed after an investigation into the situation involved was completed, Rankin said in a news release Monday.

He said the chase began at 12:04 a.m. Saturday and involved a car that was being driven by 17-year-old Alonso Morales and contained passengers Yahir Castillo, 16, Nadia Rosales, 15, Anthony Acuna, 16, and Armando Gonzalez, 17, all of Emporia.

A minor car fire took place after the crash occurred, Rankin said.

It was unknown whether anyone in the car was wearing a seat belt, he said.