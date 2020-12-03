There is still time for people to provide input for a comprehensive plan for the city of Leavenworth.

Members of the Leavenworth City Commission and Leavenworth Planning Commission were provided an update about the comprehensive plan Tuesday during a joint meeting.

The update was provided by representatives of Shockey Consulting, the firm hired by the city to put together the comprehensive plan.

In October, the website leavenworth2030.com was launched as part of the comprehensive plan process.

Shelby Ferguson, project manager for Shockey Consulting, said Tuesday there have been more than 350 visits to the website, and 43 people have registered with the site.

"We definitely would like to see and hear from more of the residents of the community of Leavenworth," Ferguson said.

She said people who have registered with the website are asked to participate in surveys and polls.

"You can participate in the quick poll without registering," she said.

Ferguson said the reason people are asked to register with the website is to ensure the consultants are receiving feedback from a cross section of the community.

When people register, they are asked to indicate the section of the city in which they live.

Ferguson said people who register with the website also can provide email addresses to receive updates about the comprehensive plan.

Mayor Mike Griswold encouraged members of the public to register on the website.

"I certainly would like to see more ideas from the community," he said.

He said the website is user friendly.

Ferguson said people can provide feedback through the website or by emailing her at shelby@shockeyconsulting.com

People also can find conversation kits for group discussions on the website. Ferguson said the kits also can be picked up at Leavenworth City Hall.

Once completed, the kits can be dropped off at kiosks set up at Leavenworth City Hall, Leavenworth Public Library and the local Price Chopper store.

Ferguson said she intends to have a community workshop in January.

