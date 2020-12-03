Topeka City Council will begin discussing a resolution that gives Mayor Michelle De La Isla, and future mayors, the ability to issue a curfew when there is an "imminent threat of injury to individuals or property."

A mayor could issue a curfew in response to natural disasters, civil disorder, looting or terrorism, according to the resolution.

City manager Brent Trout said this resolution has nothing to do with COVID-19, and this was something he has been working on since June. Trout said only Shawnee County could issue a shutdown if there were a need.

"I don’t like that. There are going to be needs that the city may have that may not correspond to what the county has," Trout said. "As a first-class city we should be able to enact curfew if we feel there is a need to enact curfew."

De La Isla said she has yet to see a need to issue a curfew during her time as mayor and has no plans to issue a curfew in the immediate future.

If the resolution passes without amendments, a curfew could be enacted for seven days at the mayor's request. To extend the curfew, the mayor would need approval from the governing body.

The city council will discuss the resolution at its Dec. 8 meeting, but Trout said he doesn’t expect a vote on the resolution until January.

De La Isla said a "very critical" situation, such as a tornado, would have to happen for her to consider a curfew.

"I wouldn’t call it a benefit — more of a resource in case of a significant emergency," she said.