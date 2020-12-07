This week, readers wondered about Hutchinson’s topography, and aided me in answering a question last week.

Q: If we were to include all of Hutchinson and South Hutchinson from all directions, is Hutchinson built over a valley of some kind? There are some people that think that Hutchinson was built over a valley. Just wondering.

It certainly looks like it, especially when driving into town from the north from McPherson, or from the west along Airport Road.

No one I’ve talked to was sure enough to define it that way, and because the sort of features we have in Kansas are very muted in comparison to mountainous regions, it’s a tough call.

The city proper is in a relatively flat section, and a very gentle slope begins just outside South Hutchinson.

Hutchinson is essentially in a valley if your definition of a valley is an area of land that’s a little lower than sections around it. Like a bowl, but more like a very, very shallow dish.

I’ve put my nose into a few topographic maps this week, and a map from the US Geological Survey shows a ridge of contour lines that runs perpendicular to K-61 highway. Of course, the grouping of contour lines is noting hilly terrain with dips and rises about 5 feet each, so there’s not necessarily a mountain, but it is a little higher there than it is in town.

Again, this one comes down to definitions, but the city does land in a slight dip.

Fun fact: the state of Kansas gradually rises from east to west, as if we’re a see-saw between Missouri and Colorado. Mount Sunflower in the westernmost part of the state is technically the highest point here because of that gradual rise. It’s virtually indistinguishable from the surrounding fields because of that definition.

A more interesting site for climbers is Coronado Heights in Lindsborg. It’s a castle-topped sandstone bluff that rises about 300 feet, an hour north of here.

Next, a correction:

Last week I published a question asking if a Reno County commissioner could ever be removed from office. I asked our county administrator if Reno County has a rule on the books regarding removing a commissioner, and the county does not.

However, the state of Kansas does have a statute regarding the recall of any elected official. Not considering a wider scope was my mistake.

We have several civics and government-oriented readers who kindly directed me to K.S.A. 25-43, pertaining to the recall of elected officials. Not every state has something like this.

In cases of severe misconduct, like committing a felony, a petition and application can be submitted to the Kansas secretary of state.

This applies to any elected official -- mayor, county treasurer, anyone on the ballot.

But keep in mind, this applies to severe misconduct; you can’t try to recall someone you just don’t like.

The statute reads: "Grounds for recall are conviction of a felony, misconduct in office or failure to perform duties prescribed by law."

Send questions to askhutch@hutchnews.com