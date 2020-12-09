A new Christmas-themed pop-up bar at The Pennant pays homage to some of the most popular holiday movies created.

Fans of "Home Alone," "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation," "Die Hard," "Elf" and "A Christmas Story" will find references to all of those popular films throughout the pop-up The Pennant has named "Mistletoe."

The Christmas pop-up opened 11 a.m. Wednesday on The Pennant’s upper level. Guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift when they visit between 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday that will in turn be donated to Topeka’s Toys for Tots.

The Pennant will also donate 10% percent of Wednesday’s sales to Toys for Tots.

According to Alexandra Seelbach, The Pennant’s bar manager, a firm end date for "Mistletoe" hasn’t been set yet.

"In a normal year, we would probably shut it down end of December, beginning of January," Seelbach said. "But if people are still enjoying the lights mid-January, we are basically just going to keep it up gauged on interest."

Guests walking up the stairs to the downtown Topeka restaurant’s second floor will immediately notice the large ornaments hanging from the ceiling and the garland gracing the hand rail.

Turning the corner at the top of the stairs, patrons will be transported into a festive atmosphere. Multi-color Christmas lights hang from the ceiling while Christmas trees are peppered throughout.

Memorabilia from movies, such as the infamous leg lamp from "A Christmas Story," nutcrackers, holiday movie quotes and cardboard cutouts of characters like Buddy the Elf from "Elf" decorate the room.

The room that typically serves as The Pennant’s beer garden and overlooks Kansas Avenue has been transformed into the "Snow Cove" and features more subtle tones with white Christmas lights, icicles and snowflakes hanging from the ceiling.

The Pennant has set up three photo stations with holiday-themed backdrops that guests are welcome to utilize.

Seelbach has created six holiday-themed cocktails and one non-alcoholic drink that coincide with "Mistletoe."

"The Kevin" drink, which is named after "Home Alone" character Kevin McCallister, is a winter margarita made with tequila, Triple Sec, white cranberry juice, lime juice and coconut milk. The glass is rimmed with cinnamon sugar and served with a lime and cranberry garnish.

"Yippy Ki Yay Father Xmas," a reference to "Die Hard" is a Maker’s Mark old fashioned made with almond orange Demerara syrup, orange bitters and garnished with orange and cherry.

A non-alcoholic drink called "Santa’s Little Helper" is made with hot chocolate, marshmallow syrup and marshmallows.

Ever since The Pennant started incorporating pop-up bars into its restaurant, Seelbach has wanted to do a Christmas-themed pop-up.

"We decided early into the year this was the year we were going to do a Christmas one," Seelbach said. "As it became clear that COVID wasn’t going to go away, we wanted to really try and find out a safe way to do it which is why we took all the arcade games out so we could space the tables out better. This is the perfect year for something fun for people to come do that is safe (and) socially distanced."

Seelbach said The Pennant is hoping the "Mistletoe" pop-up gives the community a unique experience and activity to partake in.

"(The pop-up) is just a reason to get people downtown, get people out and give them something fun to do, (and) enjoy the holiday season in similar ways that we are used to while still being safe."