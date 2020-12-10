Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday she would appoint her lieutenant governor, Lynn Rogers, to fill the state treasurer vacancy, pointing to his financial background and record in two years of serving as her second-in-command.

Rogers will replace current Treasurer Jake LaTurner in January, when LaTurner is sworn in to represent the 2nd Congressional District.

The treasurer’s post has often been a springboard for those interested in higher office. Joan Finney parlayed her work as treasurer into a successful run for governor in the 1990s, while LaTurner, Lynn Jenkins and Ron Estes all moved on to Congress from the job.

The position is charged with managing the state’s finances but also involves running a number of highly visible programs, including the state’s 529 college savings plan.

Before joining Kelly’s ticket in 2018, Rogers was a state senator from Wichita for one term. He had previously worked for Citibank in Chicago before moving to Kansas and working in agricultural finance before getting involved in politics.

Kelly praised Rogers’ tenure as lieutenant governor and said he would make the treasurer’s post more visible across the state, mirroring his work with the Office of Rural Prosperity and the many listening tours in which he has participated throughout Kansas.

She said Rogers would "thrive in his new role."

"Who better than somebody who spent their entire career in banking, but also has a long history of public service to be able to combine those two for the office of state treasurer," Kelly said in a Statehouse news conference.

Rogers said he will seek a full four-year term as state treasurer in 2022.

In the meantime, he said his priorities would include boosting loan programs designed for affordable housing and agriculture, as well as continuing to promote initiatives like the state’s unclaimed property department.

"I look forward to applying all of this experience in helping protect the financial interests of Kansas," he said.

Rogers would do well to lean into the visibility the roll brings with it, said Bob Beatty, chair of the political science department at Washburn University.

The treasurer will appear in television advertisements for the programs they run, which can effectively double as campaign spots.

"No matter who the treasurer is, if done correctly ... then there is a lot more visibility for that position and it propels that person into one of the most visible people in the state," Beatty said.

The pick drew pushback from some Republicans, who believe Kelly should have replaced LaTurner, a Republican, with a member of their party. Such a maneuver is required for replacing legislators but not for those holding statewide office.

This exact scenario played out the last time a Democrat held the treasurer’s position, when then-Gov. Kathleen Sebelius appointed Dennis McKinney in 2009. McKinney, previously a member of the Kansas House, served out Jenkins’ term after she departed for Congress.

Jeff Colyer, who served as governor from 2018 to 2019 and is rumored as a potential rival for Kelly in 2022, blasted the move on Twitter and said Kelly "made a partisan appointment for State Treasurer."

"She substituted her partisan preferences for the votes of hundreds of thousands of Kansans who opted for Republican leadership," Colyer wrote.

But the governor defended the move, saying voters trusted Rogers enough to tap him as her lieutenant and would be able to oust him in two years if so desired.

"I know (voters) like him," Kelly said. "And they will have chance to two years from now, to determine if they want him to continue."

Kelly will now turn her attention to selecting a new lieutenant with a potentially bruising reelection fight ahead.

The governor said Thursday she has already selected Rogers’ replacement and will announce the pick next week. She said the selection had been shaped by the need for a strong leaded who could fulfill the role of governor if need be.

"The first question I always ask is, ‘Is the person qualified?’ " she said.