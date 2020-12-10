Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 400 block of South Main Street on the west side. The Meriden Creamery Company was located in Kansas City, and in 1919, they decided to open up some branch offices in Reno County. Their first was at 131 E. Sherman in Hutch.

In Feb. 1922, they moved into larger facilities at 419-421 S. Main and John Dunlap was the plant manager. At this point they were producing 8,000 pounds of butter a day.

By 1930, they had branches in Arlington, Abbyville, Haven, Langdon, Plevna and Pretty Prairie. The Meriden Creamery finally closed the Hutch facility in 1957.

In 1968, the building became the Mammel's Jack & Jill Bakery and in 1970 it became the Hutchinson Baking Co. but didn't last long. In 1977, it became Munden Drywall. Kenny Hill operated his sign company out of there between 1978 to 1988.That's when Rudy Garcia Sr. opened his Mid Kansas Tent & Awning Co. and was there until 2020.

Jack and Kay Monaghan purchased the building in 2020. It’s now used as Jack Monaghan's personal shop and storage.