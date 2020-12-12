Leavenworth officials gathered Friday to celebrate the completion of a $4.89 million street project.

"This project has been a long time coming to fruition," Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said.

His remarks came during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Thornton Street improvement project. The ceremony took place at the Municipal Service Center, which is located on Thornton Street.

The project resulted in the reconstruction of Thornton Street between Fifth Street and 10th Avenue.

McDonald said the length of that stretch of Thornton Street is about 1.5 blocks short of a mile.

The construction work, which was completed in three phases, began in September 2019 and recently wrapped up.

Mayor Nancy Bauder said Thornton Street is a critical east-west roadway for the city. She said it connects with 10th Avenue, Broadway, Maple Avenue, Second Avenue, Fifth Street and Fourth Street.

She said the recently completed project improves the appearance of the corridor and makes its safer for drivers and pedestrians.

The mayor credited the 20-year extension of a countywide sales tax with helping to provide money the project.

The countywide sales tax, which was renewed by voters in 2015, generates money for the county government as well as cities within the county.

Kristin Leathers, a representative of Affinis, which designed the project, also spoke during the ceremony.

Cody Crowl, a representative of Kissick Construction, which was awarded the construction bid for the project, also spoke.

The design work for the project cost $364,746.

The construction work cost $4.89 million.

McDonald said the construction work for the project lasted 455 days.

McDonald said he believes this is the most expensive public works project in the history of Leavenworth to be funded entirely by the city government.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR