Authorities reported they arrested a man and seized heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Friday in northeast Topeka’s Oakland community.

Topeka police Lt. Jerry Monasmith identified the man in custody as Michael Joseph Stinemetz, 48, of Topeka.

Monasmith said members of the Topeka police narcotics unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force arrested Stinemetz and seized the illegal drugs while executing a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation in the 500 block of N.E. Grattan.

Stinemetz was booked at 5:38 p.m. Friday into the Shawnee County Jail, where records indicated he was being held without bond Saturday in connection with possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.