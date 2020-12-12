A nominating commission is forwarding the names of four attorneys to the governor to fill a judge position in the 1st Judicial District.

The 1st Judicial District is composed of Leavenworth and Atchison counties.

Members of the nominating commission interviewed candidates Friday to fill a vacancy that will be created by the retirement of District Judge Robert Bednar of Atchison County.

Bednar plans to retire next month.

The nominating commission had the option of forwarding the names of three to five applicants to the governor, who will appoint one of the nominees to fill the position.

The nominating commission chose to forward the names of Michael G. Jones, an attorney from Lansing, John Kurth, an attorney from Atchison, John Bryant, an attorney from Kansas City, Kansas, and Andrew Werring, an attorney from Atchison.

Even though Bryant lives in Kansas City, Kansas, which is not in the 1st Judicial District, he would be allowed to serve as the judge as long as he is a resident of the district at the time of taking office.

In an email, Bryant said he plans to move to the district if he is chosen to fill the vacancy.

Gov. Laura Kelly will have 60 days after receiving the names of the nominees to make an appointment.

