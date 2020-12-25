Brothers D’Coree, 11, and D’Saveur, 6, wish to be adopted together into a patient, loving family that will spend time with each of them individually.

Both of the boys enjoy swimming and playing outside. D’Coree likes to sing, build with Legos, play with action figures and play basketball. He also likes to watch movies. D’Coree is fascinated with dinosaurs and can tell you which is which! D’Saveur loves to play sports, especially soccer. He also enjoys watching Paw Patrol on television, going to the park and doing crafts.

D’Saveur loves Jesus and often asks to listen to Christian music. He does well at school and likes all of his classes. Both D’Coree and D’Saveur would benefit from a family that is knowledgeable about parenting children who have experienced trauma. Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

To learn more about D'Coree and D'Saveur, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. Their case numbers are CH-7406 and CH-7407.